Forsyth County Sheriff's Office partners with businesses to get teens hired during the summer months

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said the department is partnering with the Winston-Salem Dash, YMCA and other businesses to hire teens.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — School lets out soon and law enforcement officials say they are trying to make sure teens stay busy.

That's why the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office wants to help teens find summer jobs. To help, it's partnering with businesses in the county to help teens stay away from crime.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said after visiting a local high school, students told him that having a job during the summer helps them. He networked with multiple businesses in the area including the Winston-Salem Dash and YMCA that wants to hire teens.

Kimbrough said teens are more prone to participating in crime or mischief during the summer since they aren't in school.

"How can we prevent that? You can't lock this problem away. It's not something you can just lock away, you have to have resources in place programs in place and more importantly you have to have a plan that gives kids the opportunity to be productive," said Sheriff Kimbrough.

Kimbrough said so far they have 20 kids signed up that are interested in a job.

Howard remodeling group, a remodeling business in Forsyth County, is partnering with the sheriff's office to hire teens. One of the managers said he's looking for teens to be hands-on and learn how to do things like install cabinets and cut lumber.

"Being able to be there for a young person and be that person where they can come and have a positive influence and learn a skill, learn a trade that's something I would love to give back" said Rinard Howard.

Ainez Body Contouring, a cosmetology business in Forsyth County has already got some interest from teens in the area.

The owner told News 2 she's looking for people to participate in administrative duties like greeting clients.

"Teens like makeup and beauty and hair and cars and restaurants and nursing they like that and to come from somebody in the community that looks like them that talks like them and walks like them they are more prone to listen. This is my opportunity to share what I am doing here," said Zenia Teel-Gunn.

The Greensboro Police Department is participating in a similar effort. The police chief has a goal of getting 500 young adults a summer job.