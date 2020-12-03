FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is paying respect to one of their very own who served for 6 years, K9 Dagi.

According to a Facebook post, which also included a video, K9 Dagi passed away on March 5, 2020.

“K9 Dagi was a hero, a deputy, a partner, and a friend,” the post read in part.

Throughout his time with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, K9 Dagi was credited with 143 total arrests! (72 controlled substance arrests, 71 other criminal arrests)

But that’s not all, K9 Dagi also recovered over 413.8 grams of illegal narcotics totaling in over $14,727.97.

K9 Dagi was described as an inspiration to all that he worked with. The heartfelt Facebook page ended by saying..."Rest easy K9 Dagi, we have the watch from here."

