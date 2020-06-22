Forsyth County small businesses receive relief grants through community-supported campaign

We must keep this momentum going as we work to position Forsyth County for a successful COVID 19 recovery,” said Mark Owens.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Several local small businesses in Forsyth County are now receiving relief grants through a community-supported fundraising campaign.

A total of 87 businesses have been awarded a Small Business Relief Grant through a program coordinated by Greater Winston-Salem, Inc. and the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership according to a release from Greater Winston-Salem, Inc.

The grant program was started to help local small businesses in the recovery of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the release, special consideration for funding included businesses owned by women and people of color.

Businesses with 1-3 employees qualified for $2,500 and businesses with 4 or more employees received $5,000.

A selection committee made up of volunteer community stakeholders reviewed over 200 applications and awarded grants based upon careful consideration of individual needs.

"While this is a promising start, it’s clear that the pandemic has created an ongoing need for business assistance," Mark Owens, President, and CEO of Greater Winston-Salem, Inc. said.

“Small businesses have a big impact on job creation and economic growth. Our community has shown tremendous support for local businesses through fundraising efforts like this grant program and many other community initiatives. We must keep this momentum going as we work to position Forsyth County for a successful COVID 19 recovery.”

Greater Winston-Salem, Inc. says donations are critical to support as many businesses as possible and that additional grants will be awarded based on funding received.

Those interested in donating towards the cause can contact Greater Winston-Salem, Inc. at 336-728-9200.