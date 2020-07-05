FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies in Forsyth County arrested a man wanted in connection with the murder of a Texas sheriff deputy's daughter.

Back on April 30, Harris County deputies in Houston, Texas responded to the scene and found the body of Arlene Solis after her family hadn't heard from her for three days. Investigators said she was shot multiple times. Solis's father is a Harris County deputy sheriff.

Detectives discovered Corey Lewis Campbell, her ex-boyfriend, had been living with her and named him as a person of interest in the case.

They believed Campbell left in the Solis' car where he traveled back to North Carolina. Investigators said he was found in Forsyth County where he was staying with his mother.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and the Houston Police Department worked together to get the proper warrants and arrested Campbell.

He's facing a murder charge back in Houston.

