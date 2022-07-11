Forsyth County Sheriff's Office uses new tech to improve law enforcement response time

The department is the first in the state to use this technology.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office hopes a new device in their toolbox helps reduce response times for their officers.

It's called the 'Live911' program, and the department is one of less than 70 agencies nationwide that are using it.

Deputies began rolling out the technology at the beginning of October. It has 11 drone operators so far and have used it in about 60 cases.

Forsyth County deputies demonstrated the technology Monday and were able to simulate a 911 call.

Using the program, deputies are able to find the exact geographic location where the call is coming from. The technology also allows sheriffs to evaluate how serious a call is. Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said this tool makes it easier for deputies to respond to a scene.

"Most times when an officer goes into a call, all they have is the call notes. There [are] shots fired at this location, a woman in the house, and people are outside. You don't have details. You have what I call an overview of what you're going into but to be able to have it in real time and see it that's a game changer," Kimbrough said.

Sheriff Kimbrough said the drone is a great tool, but it doesn't replace the work officers do on the scene. Instead, it helps them works more efficiently. He said he hopes to receive enough funding to expand the program throughout the department.

"At the end of the day my mission and my purpose are to save lives, bottom line, and sometimes saving lives it takes money that's just a fact of life," Kimbrough said.