Forsyth County warns of skimmers targeting EBT cards

Earlier this year, hundreds of families were impacted by criminals targeting EBT cards in Guilford County. Forsyth County is now warning residents about the devices.

Example video title will go here for this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Card skimmers are nothing new, but this year, they have become a growing problem, particularly with those using an EBT card.

Unlike most credit cards, EBT cards do not have a chip, leaving users to swipe the card at the register.

Experts say criminals are then stealing that card number, and creating a replica credit card from that magnetic swipe.

Earlier this year, police departments in Greensboro and High Point found several skimmers at local Walmart stores.

That investigation led to the discovery that hundreds of families were effected, throughout Guilford County.

Forsyth County Department of Social Services is now reporting issues in Winston-Salem.

"Currently Forsyth County has been fortunate, our numbers have been rather low. We have about 12 to 15 cases of EBT skimming reported at this time," said Mia Stockton.

While case numbers are now right now, officials are putting out the warning because of how easy it is for criminals to get ahold of the card information.

Experts say EBT cards are an easy target because the card number is not encrypted, like a chip card.

"The magnetic stripe is not encoded, it's not encrypted. It's wide open and you can use any reader to pull that information and that's going to give the personal information, the card information and of course some other details that criminals are able to use straight from the swipe," said Charles Leopard with the U-S Secret Service

In 2015, when the chip was required for most major credit and debit cards, there was a 70% drop in fraud, nationwide.

Those chips have not been mandated for EBT cards.

EBT cards are also reloaded each month, something Leopard says thieves know...and wait for.

"What the criminals know is these cards get reloaded at a certain time each month so they will set those numbers aside and they will have a set of people go out to cash those cards out at the exact time they are reloaded," said Leopard.

In 2022, Congress passed legislation allowing the government to replace stolen benefits.

North Carolina's plan will not go into effect until August, 2023.