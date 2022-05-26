Forsyth Co. district attorney wants year-long school to reduce youth crime

The district attorney said year-round school could be a solution to the rise in youth violence. He would like to get a pilot program up and running.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Last year, Forsyth County was the site of a school shooting where one student died. The violence hasn't stopped in the months since. We've seen several drive-by shootings, there was even a shooting at Hanes Mall.

On May 25, county leaders held a town hall to find solutions. District Attorney Jim O'Neill said year-round school, could be a solution.

"I'm a big believer that idle hands are the devil's workshop," O'Neill said.

O'Neill said year-round school, uniforms, and continued education could be a solution to the rise in youth violence. He would like to get a pilot program up and running.

"I do believe that if we gave a year-round school an opportunity it would benefit the kids because they would have something to do, something to occupy them, and it would help them with their educational process, but it would also help the parents of so many of these kids. Summer is approaching and they're scared too, like what is their child going to be up to during the day when they're out working," O'Neill said.

O'Neill said with summer right around the corner, he anticipates an increase in crime.

O'Neill said with summer right around the corner, he anticipates an increase in crime.

"Summer is rolling around now and there's not gonna be anything to do to occupy these kids during the day."

Some Winston-Salem Forsyth County School parents like Tabi Falcone said she likes the idea of year-round school, but isn't sold on it being the answer to stopping violent crime.

"I do think for it to be successful they need to fix some things with teacher pay and benefits because that's a lot to ask of teachers and staff," Falcone said.

The district attorney said he mentioned the idea to Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Tricia McManus on Thursday.

WFMY News 2 reached out to the district for comment.