Paramedic students qualify for NYC Marathon while raising money for cancer awareness

Kate Singletary and Wesley Linton are lacing up their running shoes to participate in the New York City Marathon.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Last year, more than 25,000 people finished the New York City Marathon.

This year two Forsyth County EMT's have qualified for the race, while also training to become paramedics.

Kate Singletary and Wesley Linton work to save lives as Emergency Medical Technicians with Forsyth County EMS.

But even away from the ambulance, they still wanted to help others.

That's why they tackled the daunting task of fundraising to run in the New York City Marathon.

"It's like the Super Bowl. Serious runners, they have to qualify for the marathon so everyone can't do it," said Linton.

The two didn't qualify because of their speed.

Instead, they qualified because of their fundraising efforts.

Linton set up a fundraising page and designed his own t-shirt to help raise the $3,000 needed to qualify.

"I've gone to reach out on people on Facebook and friends and family and they've bought T-shirts and donated directly to the donation page," said Linton.

"I was looking for ways to kind of help people with cancer, in similar situation as me or my dad," said Singletary.

Singletary has her own cause.

She runs to support her father who battled multiple myeloma, a cancer of the plasma cells.

She also ran in last year's marathon by raising money.

"I think it's just personal to me because I have watched my dad go through cancer treatments and a stem cell transplant and luckily he's been in remission for the past couple years. But, I've been able to make a ton of connections with people, my age, who have had cancer or with family members with cancer," said Singletary.

The money the two raise will benefit the Ulman Foundation which is dedicated to supporting young adults and families impacted by cancer.

Both say running in the New York City Marathon is a big deal, but they're not doing this for themselves.

"I also write the names of the people I'm running for on my legs when I do runs like that. It kind of helps carry you through and helps remind you of who you're running for," said Singletary.

"Honestly I've I've had jobs that pay a lot and they're not as fulfilling. I always come back to public service," said Linton.

Both will continue training, as they also work to finish the paramedic academy and work full-time.