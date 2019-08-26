WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — As we spend the day loving on our fur babies for National Dog Day, a Triad animal shelter received a national award.

For the past year, Forsyth Humane Society has increased their save rate from 36 percent to 71 percent - that 35 percent increase was recognized by the Best Friend Animal Society.

Today, the organization awarded the shelter $16,000 to increase the number of pet lives being saved.

The shelter says their next goal is a 90 percent save rate by 2023.

