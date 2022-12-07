x
Forsyth Humane Society has new puppies who need holiday homes

From now until December 10, you will be able to adopt dogs and cats for $25 for their Home for the Holidays Empty the Shelters event.
Credit: Forsyth Humane Society

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Forsyth Humane Society has brand new puppies--they want you to give them a holiday home.

Forsyth County Sheriff's Department's Animal Service division gave the Forsyth Humane Society 73 dogs and puppies who all need a new home.

From now until December 10, you will be able to adopt dogs and cats for $25 for their Home for the Holidays Empty the Shelters event in partnership with Bissell Pet Foundation.

You can visit visit 5570 Sturmer Park Circle in Winston-Salem from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. to adopt pets.

For more information on how to adopt any of the dogs or pets visit the Forsyth Humane Society here.

