Some Triad sheriff's offices are increasing pay for detention officers to help with staffing shortages

Both Rockingham County and Forsyth County are working to put more money into detention officers' pockets, with the hope to retain and recruit more people.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — It now includes an extra $100 bonus, the latest incentive as staffing struggles continue.

Sheriff Sam Page said he was concerned because, with 13 vacancies, it's challenging to ensure the detention center is fully staffed, which is a crucial part of the facility's safety.

"We've seen a decrease in officers working in the jail, by going for job opportunities elsewhere in the private sector," said Page. "They're opportunities to make more money by leaving the detention settings, so we continue to try to backfill where we can, call in staff to come in and help support when we have shortages in the jail, and make sure we can maintain safety and security in our jail and safety for also for officers."

This bonus could also save money in the long run.

"I talked with the county manager, I said I have some concerns about this because if we drop below a certain number we could possibly have to reduce the number of inmates we can take into our jail, which means maybe closing down a pod, which could cost 1000's and 1000's of dollars a month," said Page.

Over in Forsyth County, the department offers a 5,000 dollar sign-on bonus and added a 5,000 dollar retention bonus for detention officers in September.

With more than 80 open positions, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is working to increase pay for all officers.

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office PR Team Manager, Christina Howell, said it's been difficult to hire people since the pandemic.

"We've all pitched in, we've all done what needs to be done, we take the responsibility of caring for our community and that includes the residents that are at the detention center and we take that very seriously," Howell said. "We've come together as a family to do what we can and we continue to work on it and make it better."