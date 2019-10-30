WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Forsyth County Deputies are trying to figure out who stabbed a Winston-Salem man.

They got a call about a stabbing around 9 pm on Tuesday, October 29th. Deputies got to Meadowdale Drive in Winston-Salem and found a man suffering a stab wound.

A deputy tried to keep him alive until EMS alive. 31-year-old Gerald Bullard was transported to and later died at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Deputies are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112 or Crimestoppers anonymously at 336-727-2800 for English or 336-728-3904.

