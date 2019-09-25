FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Welcome, home! It was a welcome home celebration like no other for more than 200 Fort Bragg members.
The members with the 525th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade returned home following a year deployment in Afghanistan. A ceremony was held at the Green Ramp on Fort Bragg.
Kids holding signs lined the front row waiting to see their military parents. They were welcomed with a warm homecoming celebration.
Just a week ago more than 400 Fort Bragg soldiers with the 18th Airborne Corps returned home from a yearlong deployment to areas of Iraq, Syria, and Kuwait, as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.
Photos: Welcome, Home! Fort Bragg's 525th Military Intelligence Brigade Returns After Year-Long Deployment
