x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Fort Bragg listed as one of the nine Army posts to possibly be renamed

The recommendations are the latest step in a broader effort by the military to confront racial injustice.
Credit: Fort Bragg
Fort Bragg

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — An independent commission is recommending new names for nine Army posts that now commemorate Confederate officers. 

Among their recommendations: Fort Bragg in North Carolina would become Fort Liberty and Fort Gordon in Georgia would become Fort Eisenhower. The recommendations are the latest step in a broader effort by the military to confront racial injustice, most recently in the aftermath of the May 2020 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. 

The list recommends naming bases for the first time after women and Black soldiers.

OTHER TRENDING STORIES 

Gov. Cooper highlights tutoring program to help with learning loss from pandemic

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, here's the NC timeline for possible changes to abortion rights

JIF Recall: Where to look to see if your jar is included

More Videos

In Other News

Gov. Cooper highlights tutoring program to help with learning loss from pandemic