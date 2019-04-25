FORT BRAGG, N.C. — A Facebook post from Fort Bragg says they are under a blackout Thursday due to a widespread power outage.

The post, submitted at 4:30 a.m., says "As many of you know Fort Bragg is facing a blackout at this time, but the post is open. Service members need to contact their chain of commands for instructions on when to report for duty.

Civilian employees, including contractors and Exchange and Commissary employees need to contact their supervisor for reporting instructions."

The base first mentioned the blackout late Wednesday and said no one knew when the power would return. A statement released early Thursday said the base is still open though many facilities are closed.

The outage also affected restaurants and commissaries on the base, which hosts about 52,000 soldiers.

The on-base Womack Army Medical Center says it's operating under reduced capacity and certain appointments at all on-base clinics will need to be rescheduled.

The base says visitors should call 911 to report suspicious activity and service members should contact their chain of command to learn when to report for duty.

