FORT BRAGG, N.C. — A Facebook post from Fort Bragg says they are under a blackout Thursday due to a widespread power outage.

The post, submitted at 4:30 a.m., says "As many of you know Fort Bragg is facing a blackout at this time, but the post is open. Service members need to contact their chain of commands for instructions on when to report for duty.

Civilian employees, including contractors and Exchange and Commissary employees need to contact their supervisor for reporting instructions."

The post says driving is hazardous and to be cautious when approaching stoplights. If you observe anything suspicious, call 911 or 90 REACT (907 3227).

