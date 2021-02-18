Missing Fort Bragg soldier found safe

Pfc. Kristen Parness, 24, had last been seen around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday, but now has been found safe.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — UPDATE: Officials say Pfc. Kristen Parness has been found safe.

PREVIOUS: Fort Bragg officials are searching and now asking for help in finding a soldier who was last seen Wednesday morning, according to a news release.

WNCN reports Pfc. Kristen Parness, 24, was last seen around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday.

She was wearing a black hoodie and cowboy boots. She is described as about 5-foot-4, has brown eyes and black hair, and has a half-sleeve tattoo on her right forearm, Fort Bragg officials said.