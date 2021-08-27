Fort Bragg Special Forces soldier killed in Kabul airport attack

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — A North Carolina Service Member was killed in the Kabul airport attack.
Fort Bragg said a special forces soldier was among 13 U.S. service members killed in the attack Thursday.
The explosion occurred as two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans at Kabul’s airport. Hours earlier, officials warned of a major attack, urging people to leave the airport.
“Our teammate died not only serving our nation, but helping to give others a life of freedom and opportunity,” a tweet from the 1st Special Forces Command said.
The family has been notified but they have not released their identity at this time.
“They are continually in our thoughts and have our full care, support, and assistance during this difficult time,” a tweet from the 1st Special Forces Command said.
The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the killings on its Amaq news channel. The IS affiliate in Afghanistan is far more radical than the Taliban, who recently took control of the country in a lightning blitz. The Taliban condemned the blasts.
In an emotional speech Thursday from the White House, U.S. President Joe Biden said the attacks would not drive the U.S. out of Afghanistan earlier than scheduled and warned of consequences for those responsible.
“We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay,” Biden said.
The U.S. will officially end its 20-year presence on Aug. 31.