GRAHAM, N.C. — Police have found a previously missing 11-year-old boy Thursday.

Zyaire Morris was reported missing from South Graham Elementary School on Tuesday at the start of the school day. He was last previously last seen in Burlington Wednesday around Holland Street and Morning Side Drive.

Zyaire Morris

Graham Police

Around 12:30 p.m., Graham Police said Morris was found.

