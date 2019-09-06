WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Ms. Mackie has been located and the Silver Alert has been canceled according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

PREVIOUS: Police in Winston-Salem need your help finding a woman who disappeared from Forsyth Medical Center which is located on Silas Creek Parkway. Judy Hutchens Mackie, 64, was last seen Saturday between 11:20 a..m. and 1:00 p.m., officers say. Mackie suffers from a mild form of dementia and becomes easily disoriented, police said in a news release.

Mackie is 5’5” tall and weighs 200 pounds, she has long black hair and was last seen wearing a light blue t-shirt and jean shorts.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Judy Mackie is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or en Espanol at (336) 728-3904. You can also view Crime stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County on Facebook.

