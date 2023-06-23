Founder of beloved Triad bakery passes away 'peacefully,' company says

Mrs. Hanes Moravian Cookies is a family endeavor spanning over seven generations.

CLEMMONS, N.C. — Evva Hanes, the founder of Mrs. Hanes' Moravian Cookies in Clemmons, 'passed away peacefully', her company posted on Facebook.

Dear friends, please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers. Our founder, Evva Hanes passed away peacefully this... Posted by Mrs. Hanes Hand-Made Moravian Cookies on Thursday, June 22, 2023

At five years old, Hanes began helping her mother make cookies at Christmas to supplement the family income received from their small dairy farm.

The business grew and the reputation of their unique, thin, high-quality cookies has spread around the world, shipping to all 50 states and to over 30 foreign countries.

Hanes was a seventh generation of Moravian cookie makers. She and her husband, Travis, have been followed in the business by their daughter, Mona Hanes Templin, and son, Mike Hanes.

The ninth generation is waiting on the sidelines in the form of their grandchildren, according to their website.

Hanes will be missed by so many in the Triad.

