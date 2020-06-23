Four killed in I-85 crash in Guilford County, one seriously injured: NCSHP

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — According to Master Trooper Brandon R. Baker with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, there was a single-vehicle crash that happened on I-85 in Guilford County Monday.
Baker says the crash resulted in four fatalities and one serious injury. He told WFMY's Chad Silber he is working to get more information on the incident.
Stay will WFMY News 2 as more details develop.
