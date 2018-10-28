SURRY COUNTY, NC (WFMY) - Charges have been filed against four more people in connection to a hit and run accident that took place last month in Surry County.

All four were charged with felony being a passenger and fleeing an accident resulting in injury/death. Initially, Julian Rawley II, 22, was arrested Sept. 19 and charged with the hit and run which left Elyssa Jones, 18, severely injured.

After further investigation by Surry County detectives, Patrick Booze, 18, Justin Hatcher, 29, Cassidy Thomas, 18, and a minor were all arrested in connection to the hit and run.

Booze, Thomas, and the minor are all were given a $2,000 secured bond and have a court date set for December 11. Hatcher was arrested in Patrick County, Va. but he will be extradited back to North Carolina to face his charges. Hatcher is not pictured.

Ms. Jones, the victim is currently still in the hospital from injuries she sustained from the incident.

