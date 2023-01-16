Car crashes into home after being shot at in Winston-Salem

The victims told the officers that their car was shot at, and the driver lost control which resulted in crashing into the home.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to the 2800 block of Thomasville Road on a reported shooting and car crash just before 1 a.m. Monday morning.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a car that had crashed into a home on Thomasville Road. Four people were inside the car:

Isiah Malik Patterson, 22

Cheyenne Angelica Brinkley, 20

17-year-old

3-month-old

The victims said they were driving in the area and tried to pass another car that was stopped on Thomasville Road when their car was shot at. The driver lost control and crashed into the house.

Officers found Binkley and the 17-year-old inside the car suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both taken to the hospital where they are getting medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries.

Patterson and the 3-month-old were not hurt. Nobody inside the home was hurt.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.

