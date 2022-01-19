3 rescued after Winston-Salem gas station roof collapse

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem firefighters rescued three people after part of a gas station roof collapsed Wednesday.
It happened at the Valero gas station on University Parkway shortly before 11 a.m. Firefighters got three victims out of the building.
Officials said an ambulance was called to the scene but no one had to be taken to the hospital.
Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the collapse.
Editor's note: Winston-Salem fire officials originally reported four victims were rescued from the collapse. WSFD has since updated to say there were only three victims.
Gas station collapse in Winston-Salem
1 / 4
This is a developing story and as we learn more we will update the story.