Four Seasons Town Centre to enforce chaperone rule as mall prepares to become mass vaccine site

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A week before it is set to become a federally-funded mass vaccine site, Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro announced Wednesday it will be enforcing a mandatory chaperone rule.

The Parental Guidance Required program (PGR) will begin on Friday, March 5. It means that after 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, anyone who is under 18 years old must be with a parent or supervising adult who is at least 21 years old.

Four Seasons Town Centre said the chaperone program will be strictly enforced throughout the entire property, including the parking lot and surrounding sidewalks.

The change comes after a large fight broke out inside the mall on Friday - the day White House officials announced Four Seasons Town Centre would be used as a mass vaccine site, set to open on March 10.

Robia Gross, General Manager of Four Seasons Town Centre said: “After much evaluation, we determined the necessary next step for our security protocol will be to implement a formal curfew program. We’ve continuously explored and implemented new security measures that will help ensure a safe, peaceful environment for our community. Everyone is welcome at Four Seasons Town Centre at any time. We simply require that during certain weekend hours, families shop together and guests under 18 are accompanied by an adult. The PGR program will enhance the shopping experience in ways the entire community will appreciate.”

During chaperone hours, security officers will be stationed at the mall entrances to check IDs of visitors who appear to be younger than 18 years old. Those who can't provide a valid photo ID showing they are at least 18 will need to be accompanied by a parent or supervising adult to stay at the mall.

Four Seasons Town Centre said one adult may chaperone up to four kids or teenagers who must remain with them throughout the shopping trip.

If you're older than 18, you'll be offered an optional wristband. It isn't required to wear the wristband, but you may be asked for your ID again by security officers.