GREENSBORO, N.C. — Customers inside his shop were a welcome sight for David Liepziger.

He and his four employees are back on the job at Embroidery by Custom Caps, Shirts & More inside Four Seasons Town Centre Mall.

Stores reopened to customers Tuesday after closing back on March 27.

"Nothing's really open yet but it was still really nice to walk around," said Lindsey Benson who drove with her family from Archdale for the reopening.

The Bensons didn't end up buying from any retailers but couldn't resist grabbing Chick-Fil-A to go from the food court.

Jonathan Benson noticed some changes. Some stores required masks to shop and seating like benches and dining tables were removed from common areas of the mall.

"The mall is more of a just shop and leave. It's not a place to hang out anymore," said Benson.

Other customers were disappointed that many stores still remained closed.

"Different stores are opening you know, maybe next Monday or later in the week once they get things lined up for how they want to handle this new retail environment we live in," said Liepziger who decided it was time to step into the new retail world.

His store has been in business for 25 years and his employees are returning after being furloughed and filing unemployment.

Liepziger said he feels good about the future of his store under the circumstances.

"I anticipate there'll be some trials and tribulations but I think I'll be ok long term," He said.

Four Seasons Town Centre has a full list of stores that are open on their website.

