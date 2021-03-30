Four Seasons vaccine site in Greensboro only giving second doses for the next few weeks

Second doses only at the Four Seasons in Greensboro for the foreseeable future. But there are plenty of first dose appointments available elsewhere.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — More essential workers will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine in our state. The rest of Group 4 can get vaccinated starting Wednesday.



A portion of group 4 has been able to get the vaccine for a couple of weeks now. For example, people with underlying health conditions, or living in congregate settings (i.e. places like homeless shelters and prisons).

But Wednesday, all of group 4 opens up. That includes people like electricians, bankers, construction and real estate workers just to name a few.

A Guilford County Health Department spokesperson tells WFMY News 2 they are prepared for more bookings, and still have appointments available this week and next week.

Appointments are available right now online only at https://t.co/4XZXnjBHgi.

The Federally supported vaccine site in Greensboro at the Four Seasons, on the other hand, will not be giving out first doses to group 4, or anyone for that matter.

That site will only be administering second doses starting Wednesday through the next two weeks.

"We will start with second shot vaccination here at the CDC site at the Four Seasons," FEMA spokesman Mike Wade said. "People should have already gotten that appointment when they got their original first shot."

Remember, this mass vaccination site just opened on March 10. Wednesday marks the three-week waiting period for shot number two.

Again, second doses only at the Four Seasons in Greensboro for the foreseeable future. But there are plenty of first dose appointments available elsewhere.