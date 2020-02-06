Fourth night of protests in the Triad, Greensboro and High Point remain under curfew

Greensboro and High Point remain under a curfew for a second night in a row. The curfew is from 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night until 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Protesters are organizing once again for the fourth straight night of demonstrations across the Triad.

Winston-Salem is not under a curfew because Mayor Allen Joines said the conditions have not warranted it.

A number of protesters have gathered in Winston-Salem. They’re playing music, holding signs and marching on 6th Street in between Trade and Liberty Streets. Organizers said they want it to remain calm and productive.

Four people were arrested Monday night following a protest in downtown Greensboro. A citywide curfew was in place for Greensboro and police warned the protesters repeatedly they would be arrested if they failed to leave the area of the protest.

One man was arrested after he climbed a statue in downtown Greensboro following the protest that was dispersed. Greensboro fire crews used a ladder truck to remove the man from the statue before he was arrested.

The four men are charged with curfew violations. Another man was charged with felony possession of a weapon of mass death and destruction. Police said he was arrested without a warrant because there was probable cause to believe he had a weapon of mass death and destruction by having a Molotov cocktail in his possession.