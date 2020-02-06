x
Skip Navigation

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

local

Fourth night of protests in the Triad, Greensboro and High Point remain under curfew

Greensboro and High Point remain under a curfew for a second night in a row. The curfew is from 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night until 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Protesters are organizing once again for the fourth straight night of demonstrations across the Triad.

Greensboro and High Point remain under a curfew for the second night in a row. The curfew is from 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night until 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Winston-Salem is not under a curfew because Mayor Allen Joines said the conditions have not warranted it.

A number of protesters have gathered in Winston-Salem. They’re playing music, holding signs and marching on 6th Street in between Trade and Liberty Streets. Organizers said they want it to remain calm and productive.

Post by WFMYNews2.

Four people were arrested Monday night following a protest in downtown Greensboro. A citywide curfew was in place for Greensboro and police warned the protesters repeatedly they would be arrested if they failed to leave the area of the protest.

One man was arrested after he climbed a statue in downtown Greensboro following the protest that was dispersed. Greensboro fire crews used a ladder truck to remove the man from the statue before he was arrested.

The four men are charged with curfew violations. Another man was charged with felony possession of a weapon of mass death and destruction. Police said he was arrested without a warrant because there was probable cause to believe he had a weapon of mass death and destruction by having a Molotov cocktail in his possession.

RELATED: What we know about the four protesters arrested in Greensboro

RELATED: Greensboro artist leaves tribute to George Floyd outside the International Civil Rights Center & Museum

Monday night's protest 

RELATED: Volunteers clean up a vandalized downtown Greensboro

RELATED: Third night of Greensboro protests ends with no further violence; man who climbed statue arrested for violating curfew

RELATED: Last Man Standing: Lone protester sitting on the Nathanael Greene statue arrested for violating curfew

RELATED: Fireworks, tear gas, and windows broken during second night of demonstrations in Greensboro

RELATED: 'I fear the cry of the people is being drowned out' | Gov. Roy Cooper addresses unrest, activates National Guard

RELATED: Gov. Cooper authorizes 450 NC National Guardsmen to mobilize due to civil unrest, officials say

RELATED: Greensboro wakes up to burned buildings, smashed windows and thousands of dollars in damage

RELATED: ‘No justice, no peace’ | Demonstrations take over downtown Greensboro after death of George Floyd

RELATED: Greensboro protest cleanup: Businesses robbed, burned trash, and glass shards