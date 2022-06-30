x
Need plans for the holiday? Here's what's happening in the Triad

List of Fourth of July events happening in the area.

GREENSBORO, N.C. —

Fun Fourth Freedom Run 10K 

Center City Park 

7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. 

Starting at 211 North Davie Street 

Fun Fourth Festival 

Downtown Greensboro - 536 S Elm Street 

12 p.m. to 6 p.m. 

RELATED: Greensboro's Fun Fourth Festival needs you!

Uncle Sam Jam

Oak Hollow Festival Park - 1841 Eastchester Drive 

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. 

  • $10 parking pass
  • $20 family fun zone
  • Camel City Yacht Club at 5 p.m. 
  • Hampton Drive at 6:30 p.m.   

Enjoy the fireworks show over the beautiful lake beginning at 9:15 p.m.

More information about this event, here. 

Fireworks and Food Trucks 

Archdale Recreation Center at Creekside Park - 214 Park Drive

Food trucks and music will begin at 6 p.m. 

July 4th BBQ w/ Sean Mills

Ziggy's Space - 1547 W English Road 

High Point, NC 

Starts at 7 p.m. 

Tickets available, here.

4th of July Parade

Starts at Kernersville Elementary School and ends at Kernersville Library

8 a.m. to 10 p.m. 

Parade procession starts at 9 a.m.

This event will demonstrate the strength of our Forsyth County Democrats. Family and friends are invited to come out and enjoy the floats and treats.

Know of any other events? Let us know at webteam@wfmy.com

