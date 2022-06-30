Need plans for the holiday? Here's what's happening in the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. —
Fun Fourth Freedom Run 10K
Center City Park
7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
Starting at 211 North Davie Street
Fun Fourth Festival
Downtown Greensboro - 536 S Elm Street
12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Uncle Sam Jam
Oak Hollow Festival Park - 1841 Eastchester Drive
Gates open at 4:30 p.m.
- $10 parking pass
- $20 family fun zone
- Camel City Yacht Club at 5 p.m.
- Hampton Drive at 6:30 p.m.
Enjoy the fireworks show over the beautiful lake beginning at 9:15 p.m.
More information about this event, here.
Fireworks and Food Trucks
Archdale Recreation Center at Creekside Park - 214 Park Drive
Food trucks and music will begin at 6 p.m.
July 4th BBQ w/ Sean Mills
Ziggy's Space - 1547 W English Road
High Point, NC
Starts at 7 p.m.
Tickets available, here.
Starts at Kernersville Elementary School and ends at Kernersville Library
8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Parade procession starts at 9 a.m.
This event will demonstrate the strength of our Forsyth County Democrats. Family and friends are invited to come out and enjoy the floats and treats.
Know of any other events? Let us know at webteam@wfmy.com.