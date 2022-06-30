Need plans for the holiday? Here's what's happening in the Triad

List of Fourth of July events happening in the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

Center City Park

7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Starting at 211 North Davie Street

Fun Fourth Festival

Downtown Greensboro - 536 S Elm Street

12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Uncle Sam Jam

Oak Hollow Festival Park - 1841 Eastchester Drive

Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

$10 parking pass

$20 family fun zone

Camel City Yacht Club at 5 p.m.

Hampton Drive at 6:30 p.m.

Enjoy the fireworks show over the beautiful lake beginning at 9:15 p.m.

More information about this event, here.

Fireworks and Food Trucks

Archdale Recreation Center at Creekside Park - 214 Park Drive

Food trucks and music will begin at 6 p.m.

July 4th BBQ w/ Sean Mills

Ziggy's Space - 1547 W English Road

High Point, NC

Starts at 7 p.m.

Starts at Kernersville Elementary School and ends at Kernersville Library

8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Parade procession starts at 9 a.m.

This event will demonstrate the strength of our Forsyth County Democrats. Family and friends are invited to come out and enjoy the floats and treats.

Know of any other events? Let us know at webteam@wfmy.com.