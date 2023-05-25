Fourth Street closed for water main repairs in Winston-Salem

Fourth Street is closed between Spring Street and Poplar Street for water main repairs.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A road is closed in Winston-Salem due to emergency repairs Thursday.

Water service has been interrupted from Broad Street to Marshall Street. The water service is expected to be restored later in the day.

Detours will be in place and drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

