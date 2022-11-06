Franklin Boulevard closed after accident

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Franklin Boulevard is closed after an accident in Greensboro.
Police arrived at the scene of an accident involving a train and a pedestrian on Franklin Boulevard near Burlington Road at 11:40 a.m. Sunday.
Both directions of Franklin Boulevard at East Market Street are closed.
Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route.
No additional information is available at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
