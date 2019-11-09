GREENSBORO, N.C. — Franklin Graham is bringing his Decision America Tour home to the Tar Heel state. Graham will appear in Greensboro on October 9 The tour is also scheduled to stop in Fayetteville, Greenville, Wilmington, Raleigh, Hickory, Charlotte and Asheville.



Graham says he will be sharing a powerful message of hope with people in the Tar Heel state and wants them to join him in praying for their communities and local, state, and national leaders.

The Greensboro tour stop On Oct 9. The event begins at 7 p.m. at White Oak Amphitheater.



“Greensboro is a wonderfully diverse city with enormous potential. And yet, if we are honest, our city experiences deep division and lack of unity,” said Don Miller, pastor of Westover Church in Greensboro. “Come hear a message of tremendous hope that can bring healing to individual lives and throughout our city.”

Accompanying Graham on the tour will be Grammy-nominated music artist Jeremy Camp and award-winning guitarist Dennis Agajanian. They will perform live at each event.



“We need an awakening in North Carolina—a spiritual revival,” said Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. “People across this state and the nation are searching. It is my prayer that during the Tar Heel State Tour thousands of North Carolinians will find the peace and security that comes through faith in Jesus Christ.”



The Decision America Tar Heel State Tour is free and everyone is invited to attend. Here's where to get more information: Decision America Tar Heel State Tour



DATES AND LOCATIONS FOR DECISION AMERICA TAR HEEL STATE TOUR

Oct .1st - Fayetteville

Oct. 2nd - Greenville

Oct. 5 - Wilmington

Oct. 6 - Raleigh

Oct. 9 - Greensboro

Oct. 10 - Hickory

Oct. 12 - Charlotte

Oct. 13 - Asheville

Graham started Decision America in 2016 when he held events in all 50 state capitals. He continued to tour in 2017 by traveling to 11 cities across Tennessee and Texas. Then in 2018, he toured the West Coast, visiting 17 cities in California, Oregon and Washington. In May of this year, he visited eight cities in the Northeast.