GREENSBORO, N.C. — Prayer, live music, and messages of hope are expected at the “Decision America Tour” stop in Greensboro.

Evangelist, Franklin Graham is speaking at a free event at the White Oak Amphitheater at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

The “Decision America Tour” has been taking place in 50 states over the past three years. Graham has been making his way through North Carolina since the beginning of October with eight stops including in Fayetteville, Greenville, Wilmington and Raleigh.

