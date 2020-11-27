Man arrested on multiple child sex charges: Randolph County deputies

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County deputies arrested a man for multiple sex crimes against a child.
According to a release from the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a sexual offense call in the Faith Rock Road area of Franklinville on Nov. 12.
Following the investigation, warrants were obtained for Billy Joe Lepper, 51, for five counts of felony first-degree statutory sex offense and ten counts of felony indecent liberties with a child.
Deputies arrested Lepper on Nov. 24. He was taken to the Randolph County Jail and given a $350,000 bond.