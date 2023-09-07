Franklinville United Methodist Church holds service outside after building collapse

FRANKLINVILLE, N.C. — A Randolph County church held service outside Sunday morning, days after its building collapsed.
Franklinville United Methodist's pastor is in the middle of her first week on the job. Her first service looked anything but ordinary.
It's still not clear what caused the building to start giving in.
The longtime congregation members say they're happy they had a service, but it's hard to say goodbye to the nearly 200-year-old building.
The church pre-dated the town of Franklinville.
