Franklinville woman killed in head-on crash in Randolph County

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A Franklinville woman was killed in a head-on collision that occurred on US 64 near Iron Mountain Road in Randolph County around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, according to the NCDOT.
Daniel Ray-Christopher Willard, 42, was driving east on US 64 in a 2006 Mercedes Benz, according to the NCDOT.
Wanda Cox Allred, 74, was driving west on US 64 in a 2019 Honda CR-V, according to the NCDOT.
The NCDOT reports that Willard crossed the centerline, crashing into Allred head-on. Allred died on the scene.
Williard sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
The investigation of the incident is still ongoing.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.
SUBSCRIBE | https://bit.ly/2vsX74I
Follow us:
Facebook | https://bit.ly/3326pAY
Twitter | https://bit.ly/2vIPZkT
Instagram | https://bit.ly/39Ghs5a
Download the WFMY News 2 app:
►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775
►For iPhone | https://apple.co/3aaH6iM
►For Android | https://bit.ly/3aea9Sv