Franklinville woman killed in head-on crash in Randolph County

The investigation is still ongoing.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A Franklinville woman was killed in a head-on collision that occurred on US 64 near Iron Mountain Road in Randolph County around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, according to the NCDOT.

Daniel Ray-Christopher Willard, 42, was driving east on US 64 in a 2006 Mercedes Benz, according to the NCDOT.

Wanda Cox Allred, 74, was driving west on US 64 in a 2019 Honda CR-V, according to the NCDOT.

The NCDOT reports that Willard crossed the centerline, crashing into Allred head-on. Allred died on the scene.

Williard sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The investigation of the incident is still ongoing.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Follow us:

Download the WFMY News 2 app: