Franklinville woman killed in head-on crash in Randolph County

The investigation is still ongoing.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A Franklinville woman was killed in a head-on collision that occurred on US 64 near Iron Mountain Road in Randolph County around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, according to the NCDOT.

Daniel Ray-Christopher Willard, 42, was driving east on US 64 in a 2006 Mercedes Benz, according to the NCDOT.

Wanda Cox Allred, 74, was driving west on US 64 in a 2019 Honda CR-V, according to the NCDOT.

The NCDOT reports that Willard crossed the centerline, crashing into Allred head-on. Allred died on the scene.

Williard sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The investigation of the incident is still ongoing. 

