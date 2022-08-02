Reynolda House offers free admission to active-duty military will be accessible through Labor Day

Reynolda House is partnering with Blue Stars Museums to show gratitude to active-duty military personnel and their families by giving them free admission all summer.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — This summer, Reynolda House and the Blue Star Museums program wants to show their appreciation to military members and their families!

Reynolda House will offer free access to active-duty military, National Guard, and Reserve personnel and up to a total of five family members under the Blue Star Museums program. The Blue Star Museums program starts on Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 21, 2022 and will end on Labor Day.

The National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, and the Department of Defense are all teaming up with Reynolda to help offer free admission.

"We are proud to participate in Blue Star Museums as a way to say thank you to our military personnel and their families," Reynolda Executive Director Allison Perkins said.

In addition to free admission, guests will get the chance to see three historic house exhibitions. Military ID's are needed to get inside.

For more information, visit reynolda.org/free-museum-admission or call 336-758-5150.