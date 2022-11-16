Free car seat inspection to be offered in Burlington

Certified child passenger safety technicians will be installing car seats at the Kernodle Senior Center Friday from 9:30 a.m.- 11:30 a.m.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Fire Department wants to make parents aware of free car seat inspections on Friday.

Certified child passenger safety technicians will be installing car seats at the Kernodle Senior Center from 9:30 a.m.- 11:30 a.m.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration stated nearly half of all child safety seats are installed incorrectly, which can be a danger to your child.

"Correctly installed child safety seats can reduce the risk of death by as much as seventy-one percent," said Captain David Sharpe.

The event is sponsored by coalition partners of Safe Kids Alamance County.

During the event car seats will be inspected to see if they have been recalled or expired, and to see if the car seat is appropriate for the child. The child passenger safety technicians will also assist families with the installation of the seat using the seat belt or the LATCH system. Information on how to secure the child in the seat will be provided as well.

Every car seat check up will last 30 minutes. BFD advises parents to bring their car owner's manual and car seat instructions. It is not necessary for the child to be present, but it may be helpful for the child to be there so that they can be fitted into the car seat.