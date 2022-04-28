Free car seat inspection course in Guilford County

Experts say following car seat safety practices can reduce the risk of traffic fatalities by up to 71-percent.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford County Division of Public Health is doing what it can to help keep children safe while on the road. For the first time since the pandemic, the county health department is hosting a free car seat safety inspection event.

The event is in partnership with Cone Health’s Safe Kids Guilford County program. Certified child passenger safety technicians will be available to inspect car seats and booster seats at the DHHS Parking in Greensboro Friday morning.



Kenya Godette is the communications manager for Guilford County Public Health. She said the department has noticed an increase in deadly car crashes over the past two years.



“We really just want to do our part to make sure that our community and more specifically our children are riding as safely as possible when they're in the car,” Godette said. “So, we want to provide some education and resources to help them do that."



Godette said there are three things parents should keep in mind when securing their child's car seat:



1.) Make sure you bought the right type of car seat for your child. This means following the age, height, and weight recommendations.



2.) Installation. Parents should follow the installation steps outlined in the car seat's manual.



3.) Fit. Parents should make sure the straps are secured at the shoulders and that the chest clip is on the chest.



Godette said following these car seat safety practices can reduce the risk of traffic fatalities by up to 71-percent.

“It's just really important to make sure that you and your child are riding safely and this is a great free resource that we're providing and so I encourage everyone to come out and you don't have to bring your child you can just come with your car seat and we will be available to help you," Godette said.