GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cottage Grove, the Greensboro neighborhood that was hit the hardest by the April 15, 2018 tornado is holding a Community Appreciation day Friday.

The Appreciation Day will have lots of fun stuff, and it's all free!

It will include a children's bounce house, treats, a blood drive and information on neighborhood resources and fair housing according to Mustard Seed Community Health, who organized the event.

The health clinic says the Community Appreciation Day will run from 3:00-:7:30 p.m.

Tours of the clinic will also be available from 5:00-7:30 p.m.