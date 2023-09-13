Greensboro: FREE Community Health Fair with screenings, a chair yoga class & give-aways

The fair is for all ages but is focused on older adults.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When you hear the word balance, most of the time you're hearing it in the context of work-life balance. It's how you keep everything in your world upright. But the balance being talked about this week is all physical.

"We find that balance screenings are really important to any age adult because they show them what they're capable of and give them tricks and tips on how to maintain their balance. It alerts them if there is an issue that they need to address with the doctor and physical therapist," said Julie Silverman, Senior Resources of Guilford.

You can get a free balance screening this Friday, September 15, 2023, at a community health fair sponsored by Senior Resources of Guilford.

Community Health Fair

Friday, September 15, 2023

10 am - 2 pm

1401 Benjamin Parkway, Greensboro

You don't have to pre-register, you can just show up. There's a free chair yoga class at 10:30 a.m. You can get your flu shot for free too, just bring your insurance card for this shot and for the other screenings available on the Cone Health Mobile Van.

"Really it's about getting anyone in the community connected with resources that they could benefit them. While we are focused on older adults, it's open to anyone in the community and there will be services that anyone of any stage of life can benefit from," said Silverman.