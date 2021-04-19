Free drive-thru job fair to be held at the Greensboro Coliseum

The Career Center of the Southeast will host the Drive-Thru Career Fair and Community Day on Wednesday, but you must register to attend the event.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A free drive-thru job fair will soon be held at the Greensboro Coliseum.

If you plan to attend then you’ll need to open your trunk when you arrive. Volunteers will place free giveaways, employment, and community resources information in your trunk.

Dozens of companies and organizations will be on hand during the event to provide resources and other information about employment opportunities.

The event is sponsored by FedEx, Mountaire, Blue Cross, Blue Shield- Health Blue, Professional Staffing Solutions, SEC, NCWorks, and the Greensboro Coliseum.

The event will be held on Wednesday from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum.