United Way of Greater High Point to give away free fans to seniors for those who need them this summer

United Way of Greater High Point partners with the Seniors Resource Center to provide needed relief to older adults and disabled citizens.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — United Way of Greater High Point is working to give away free fans for seniors during the summer months.

It's called "Fans for Seniors" and it's a campaign with Senior Resources of Guilford through their Operation Fan program to provide much-needed relief to older adults and disabled citizens in the Greater High Point community who may not have access to air conditioning or adequate cooling systems.

"We recognize that the hot summer months can be a difficult time for older adults and adults with disabilities, especially those who are living alone or may not have access to adequate cooling systems," said Jane Liebscher, President of United Way of Greater High Point. "Through our 'Fans for Seniors' campaign, we hope to provide relief and support to those who need it most."

How you can help

United Way of Greater High Point is also looking for people to support this initiative by donating box fans. Fans can be dropped off at the United Way office located at 815 Phillips Avenue in High Point or at any of the designated fan drop-off locations throughout the community.

United Way of Greater High Point asks that all donated fans be 20-inch box fans, new in the box, and UL-approved. Twenty-five-dollar donations to purchase fans are also being accepted. Donated fans can be dropped off at United Way of Greater High Point. Please call beforehand to schedule a drop-off time. Monetary donations are also accepted ($25 per fan) and can be made at the United Way in High Point or online at www.unitedwayhp.org.

