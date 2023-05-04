One lucky Sheetz customer could get 'Free Gas 4 Life'

Entry numbers can be tracked at the bottom of their receipt.

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz has announced a new contest that will award one lucky customer "Free Gas 4 Life" by simply filling up at the gas station.

Sheetz is a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain.

From now through August 31, customers at all 675+ locations that offer gas will have an opportunity to win "Free Gas 4 Life."

Customers must be a My Sheetz Rewardz member and then opt-in to the sweepstakes through the My Sheetz App, e-mail, in store, or via the prompt on the fuel pump while filling up.

Customers can ear additional entries simply by filling up at the pump and can also redeem 100 Loyalty Pointz for an entry.

Once the contest has concluded, one grand prize winner will receive free gas for life. Six customers, corresponding to the number of states Sheetz operates in, will be given free gas for a year and up to 700 customers, corresponding to the number of stores sheetz operates, will also win a $500 Sheetz gift card.

Official rules can be found on the Sheetz 'Free Gas 4 Life' website.

