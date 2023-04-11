Free legal help to residents facing eviction

The Right-to-Counsel program is a legal assistance program for tenants facing eviction.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Residents of Winston-Salem who are facing eviction may qualify for free legal help through the Right-to-Counsel program.

According to city officials, the program is a partnership between the city and Legal Aid of North Carolina, with the goal of reducing housing displacement and homelessness.

The program is funded and is open to tenants in private or federally subsidized housing who meet residency, jurisdictional, and income requirements.

Residents who believe that they meet the requirements will be referred to Legal Aid for further eligibility determination for the Right-to-Counsel program. If they do not meet the requirements, they may still qualify.

Legal Aid will refer tenants to the Human Relations/Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Department for possible mediation assistance.

Those who believe they may qualify for the program should contact City Link at 311 and ask for the Human Relations/Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Department.

