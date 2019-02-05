GREENSBORO, N.C. — Career Center of the Carolinas is sponsoring a free hiring and networking event for Thursday in Greensboro.

The free event will be from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Develop Co-working at 2011 Golden Gate Drive. The Career Center says there will be more than 100 job openings advertised at the event.

Employers AAA Carolinas, Aflac, Spectrum, XLC Services, Devry University and many more are expected to attend.

Job seekers will be able to get help looking for a job and assistance with a resume.

