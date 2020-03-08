Free online tutoring for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School students

Wake Forest University undergrad and graduate students will help students in the district for up to an hour a week.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Going back to school will look completely different this year. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School students will learn from home for the first nine weeks of the school year. Many may need extra help since they won't be in the classroom.

That's why Wake Forest University students are offering free online tutoring sessions for any kid in the district. They started the program in March when schools went virtual the first time.

"What ended up happening though as we got a lot of new requests from families that we have worked with before and also from new students on campus who were like I'm home I have all of this extra time this seems like a great way to engage and give back during COVID," Camry Wilborn, the Assistant Director for Community Partnerships in Wake Forest University's Office of Civic and Community Engagement said.

She said the opened up enrollment for the fall on Saturday and already 200 families have signed up their students. Wilborn said the program offers something others don't.

"A lot of times with tutoring programs, staff and teachers are deciding the content that the students will be working on and it really kind of isolates them and they don't really have a voice," she said. "So what I really like about our program is that our tutors really work with the families and the parents one-on-one to figure out what are some best ways that your child learns what are some areas they can improve on and how can we structure the sessions to make sure it's productive for them and the way that they best learn."