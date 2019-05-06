WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The summertime often means fun, food, and sun for most students, however, for families who depend on school breakfast and lunch, it can be pretty stressful.

That's why summer meal programs provided by Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools (WSFCS) and Guilford County Schools are so important!

The programs cater to kids and teens ages 18 and younger with various food sites across the Triad.

According to a release from WSFCS, there is no paperwork to fill out in order to receive the food.

You simply just have to visit one of the sites Monday - Thursday during mealtime and children, teens can enjoy meals free of charge.

Guilford County Summer Meal Program

June 13-August 13

Monday-Thursday

Breakfast:9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Lunch 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Participating Schools

Greensboro

Alderman Elementary, Archer Elementary, Bluford Elementary, Foust Elementary, Irving Park Elementary, Hunter Elementary, Jones Elementary, Peck Elementary, Morehead Elementary, Rankin Elementary

June 13- August 9: Washington Elementary

June 27-July 31: Wiley Elementary

June 13- August 9: Hairston Middle, Swann Middle, Jackson Middle, Dudley High, Northeast High

High Point

Fair view Elementary, Oak Hill Elementary, Welborn Middle, High Point Central High,

June 27-July 31 Allen Jay Preparatory

June 27-July 31 Johnson Street Global

(Text FOOD NC to 877-877 for a location near you.)

Forsyth Summer Meal Program

June 17- August 8, 2019

Monday - Thursday

Closed July 4

(Will be open 7/5)

(Click here for meal sites, locations)

Participating Schools

Ashley, Cook, Griffith, Main Street Academy, Ibraham, Diggs/Latham, Kennedy, Kimberley Park, Mineral Springs Middle, Petree, South Fork, Union Cross, and Ward.

June 24 - August 8: Bolton, Carver, Gibson and Old Town will serve summer meals.

July 8 - August 2: Kimmel Farm, Mineral Springs Elementary and Smith Farm will be serving summer meals.

Mobile Locations In The Community

June 17 – August 9, 2019

Monday – Friday

Closed July 4

(Food trucks and mobile vans available to provide food.)

You can text FOOD to 877-877 to find mobile meal sites near you.

Additional Information

For additional details regarding food locations for Guilford County contact Guilford County Schools at (336) 370-3266.

To gain more information concerning Forsyth County Schools contact the WSFCS Child Nutrition Department at (336) 703-4275.

