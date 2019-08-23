RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Sheriff's Office has announced a new program to give welfare checks to senior citizens. They will call three times a week according to a Facebook post about the program.

"This program is an important tool for building safe communities and ensures the safety of our most vulnerable citizens," the agency wrote in the post.

According to the Area Agency on Aging, 1 in 4 Randolph County residents will be over age 60 by 2036.

The Sheriff also announced several other programs: